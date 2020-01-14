Featured

For the last ten years UK productivity growth has stagnated and is now at the lowest levels since 1888. The latest productivity figures show another quarter of anaemic growth nationally with Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly ranking 32% below the UK average. But making a one per cent improvement month on month can quickly get every hospitality and tourism business in great shape.

Running a hospitality business is pretty demanding and it’s not always obvious where those one percent improvements can be made. Which is why Be the Business, the not-for-profit created to close the UK’s productivity gap, is working with Cornish business leaders to improve performance through joint learning and collaboration.

To boost their work in Cornwall, Be the Business has recently announced a partnership with Visit Cornwall. By working together, they aim to make Cornwall home to some of the best hospitality businesses in the country. One of the interventions they are partnering on is a new series of masterclasses.

The masterclasses provide an ideal forum for hospitality businesses to learn from industry leaders and their success stories. While the participating businesses are all different, ranging from pubs and bars, fish and chip shops and holiday parks to Michelin starred restaurants, 5-star hotels and historic wedding venues, they all experience the same challenges and require similar leadership skills to overcome them.

The series of five masterclass-workshops will take place monthly across Cornwall leading up to the 2020 summer season. Each event will focus on one of the five identified levers of productivity: Leadership and Strategy; People and Team; Sales and Growth; Business Planning; and Digital Readiness.

Be the Business will deliver the second in their masterclass series on Tuesday 4 February at The Headland Hotel & Spa in Newquay.

Led by hospitality strategist Jon Yantin of Stake Concepts, the day will be a mixture of presentations and practical group work that will help businesses kick their competitive instincts into gear. By attending, leaders will learn about the different aspects of business planning, including customer profiling and analysis, preparing for investment and building the most effective profit and loss account. In an increasingly competitive business environment, it’s these little changes that could turn out to be game changers.

Don’t miss out and book your place at the next masterclass. Places for the day cost £25.00 (£22.65 ticket price + £2.35 booking fee) and can be booked here

However, as Be the Business is a non-profit organisation, following attendance and completion of an evaluation survey within one week of the event, the ticket price will be refunded.