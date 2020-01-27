Featured event

This launch event by Wildanet Ltd is set to showcase how wireless technology is supporting businesses across Cornwall.

Jason Wood, commercial manager at Wildanet, will provide insight into how to access superfast broadband speeds irrespective of your business location. There will be a short 15 minute presentation about infrastructure restraints across Cornwall with emphasis around how you can gain greater bandwidth speeds beyond that of traditional services associated with copper and fibre.

Wood commented: “Whilst many businesses in Cornwall are still struggling with slow, unreliable and expensive broadband, our alternative internet solutions are helping businesses across Cornwall to grow their business and put faith in their internet connectivity.”

A perfect opportunity to come and make the most of the free breakfast and ask questions about wireless technology and how it differs against traditional forms of broadband.

Event dates

Bedruthan Hotel, Mawgan Porth: February 27, 9am – 1pm

St Michaels Resort, Falmouth: February 21, March 18, March 26, 9am -10:30am

Jason Wood

Commercial Manager

Mob: 07845 014146

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.wildanet.com