Ready to deliver

Forms Plus helps e-commerce businesses from the likes of Gap, H&M, Frugi and Sainsburys to much smaller companies selling on Amazon, Ebay and Etsy, to efficiently pick, pack and despatch their products around the world.

Established in 1981, long before online shopping, Forms Plus is now an expert market leader in supplying integrated labels. Earlier this year, it moved into brand new, purpose-built office and warehouse space in Helston.

Integrated labels are the forms you see when you receive an online order. Often, part of the label peels off and goes onto your package, another part carries your order details and a further peel off section is included, should you choose to return an item.

This makes it easy for the retailer to know what should go in the package, makes sure the goods go to the right person and simplifies any returns. These forms can be supplied off the-shelf, in a wide range of layouts and sizes to suit all the major online marketplaces.

To really make the most of your forms, Forms Plus also offers a bespoke service. Labels can be designed to incorporate the seller’s branding, highlight special offers and carry a more personal message that ensures the customer knows exactly who their order has come from.

Well-known and respected for its expertise in despatch paperwork, Forms Plus has now extended its range to include packaging materials. With each item evaluated for its environmental impact, its packaging offer includes mailing bags and boxes, protective envelopes, postal tubes and other warehouse consumables such as eco-friendly paper tape.

Forms Plus directors, Victoria Andrews and Jo Carter, have achieved high growth since their management buyout in 2012. Do get in touch with them and the team to find out how they could help your business make the most of forms and packaging to get ahead in 2020.

01326 564331

www.formsplus.co.uk