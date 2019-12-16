FEATURED

Office Space and small industrial units for SMEs now available at Redruth House and Redruth Enterprise Park.

JAD Developments (Redruth) Limited is delighted to announce the opening of Redruth House and Redruth Enterprise Park on Plots 11, 12 and 12a Cornwall Business Park West, Scorrier, Redruth.

Located off the A30 at the Scorrier junction, this high quality, prestigious development comprises of 14 serviced office suites with shared meeting facilities and reception and 14 Industrial units all built to a BREEAM excellent standard.

Built to this criteria means the development is low carbon, energy efficient, environmentally conscious and built to the highest of standards creating a wonderful working environment for local businesses.

The development was part funded with some £3.47 million of grant funding from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme and is especially designated for SMES.

All enquiries please contact the joint marketing and letting agents BLS Estates and Smart Commercial Property.