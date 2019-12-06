FEATURED

Gather friends, family or your favourite work colleagues and head to Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall to kick-start your Christmas celebrations.

Forget turkey and tinsel, Fifteen’s festive lunches celebrate the fantastic seasonal produce Cornwall has to offer in Italian inspired dishes.

Start with tortellini filled with slow cooked parsnip and potato or tuck into creamy Italian burrata with orange, charred radicchio, nasturtium and buckwheat for festive flavours. Choose slow cooked Terras Farm duck leg with castelluccio lentils, cavolo nero and spiced drakes pudding or hake with cauliflower, charred leeks and crab & caper butter. Finish on a sweet note and indulge in sticky toffee pudding with Italian pear and Cornish clotted cream or spiced quince trifle.

Pop the prosecco and celebrate the season in style. Join us at lunch and enjoy 2 courses for £25 or 3 courses for £30 on selected dishes from the Fifteen menu, available every day until December 22. All perfectly paired with our exceptional views across Watergate Bay.

Reserve your table today www.fifteencornwall.co.uk or speak to one of the team on 01637 861000.