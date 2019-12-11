For businesses, it has never been more important to dispose of any data produced during interaction with a client or customer such as printed emails, files and written notes containing personal information, in a safe and trustworthy manner, with the penalties for not doing so ever increasing.

For Britannia Lanes’ business customers, as well as offering the shredding sacks, it has secure lockable consoles which allow anybody in your office to securely deposit documents into the console without being able to regain access to them.

The shredding console option offers flexible packages to suit the amount of confidential waste your business produces with packages starting from £7.50 + VAT per week. The weekly charge includes the hire of the high-quality lockable console and the collection and waste destruction at either weekly, fortnightly or monthly intervals so you can assure your customers you take disposing of their information seriously.

When it comes to shredding, the number of documents now needing to be shredded for total security is at its highest level with leading advice telling us that any envelope, letter or scrap of paper with a name, address or contact number needing to be disposed of securely our work environment can often become overrun with stacks of documents and files ‘to be destroyed’.

Most remote shredders are unable to keep up with the demand of a business’ needs let alone the lengthy and costly process of a member of your team having the laborious task of shredding a few sheets of paper at a time.

Britannia Lanes can supply shredding sacks where all paper and files to be shredded, including staples used, can be simply put into the sack and sealed with a security tag.

The sacks are easy to use and you can fill them up as you go, making unsightly paperwork piles a thing of the past. The bags can be dropped back to the Truro office or if you have filled five bags or over, Britannia Lanes will come and collect from you for no additional charge. For total peace of mind and to comply with all your data protection compliance regulations, you can then use the individual tag number with your postcode to track your bag’s progress online and receive a destruction certificate once the bag has been shredded.

You can also be rest assured that not only are all of Britannia’s shredding services carried out securely, 100% of the paper shredded is recycled which is a great addition to your business’ environmental policies.

www.britannialanes.co.uk/shredding | 01872 560147