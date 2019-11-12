FEATURED CONTENT

The Tevi Challenge Networks, together with the 12-hour business assist and grant fund, form a key part of the programme’s enterprise support offer.

Bringing together Tevi member enterprises with academics, external experts and other businesses, the Challenge Networks identify solutions to some of the county’s biggest environmental issues.

The issues the Challenge Networks work on are those that no one business can easily tackle alone – they are issues that require collaboration, investment, knowledge and time to solve.

Around ten Challenge Networks will be completed over the course of the programme, with the topics selected based on insights gathered from the time we’ve spent with our 180+ member enterprises, as well as the priorities of the Tevi partners; University of Exeter, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Cornwall Council and Cornwall Development Company.

Six Challenge Networks are currently up and running, spanning our two key themes of environmental growth and circular economy:

Electric vehicle charging optimisation

Regenerating local wildflower seed production

Canopy cover growth

Eel grass regeneration through advanced mooring systems

Harnessing geothermal resources and mining by-product

Repurposing commercial food waste

Find out more about these networks here.

To date we’ve held workshops, meetings and events totalling 58 hours across these networks, which have engaged 275 people and we’re thrilled by the enthusiasm and energy across each of them.

It’s never too late to get involved in a Tevi Challenge Network! Our upcoming workshops this side of Christmas include:

Together with the network participants we believe that these networks will bring innovative solutions into existence which will help respond to Cornwall’s biggest environmental issues.

If you would like to get involved with any of the Tevi Challenge Networks or have any suggestions for future networks email Amanda Goodwin, Tevi Challenge Networks Manager, at a.goodwin@exeter.ac.uk.