How do you plan to let those special people know how much you value their support this Christmas? Giving a truckle of Cornish Yarg, a gold winner at 2019’s World Cheese Awards, is a stunning way to do it.

Made by hand from deliciously rich milk and wrapped in nettle leaves, Cornish Yarg matures to become one of the prettiest British cheeses in the land. Naturally occurring white moulds bloom on the rind to pick out the patterns of the leaves. At this time of year, you can’t help but be reminded of snow-tipped fir trees.

And come to think of it, our Wild Garlic Yarg in its festively dark green ribbons of ramson leaves looks rather like an elegantly wrapped present. That’s the cheeseboard wow factor sorted then!

These are cheeses that taste as good as they look. With hints of lemon and fresh mushrooms, Nettled Yarg is creamy under its natural rind with a slight crumble to the core. Our Wild Garlic is slightly firmer in texture, and gently whispers its name.

They couldn’t be more Cornish if they tried. Our cows live just down the road, the leaves are foraged from the beautiful woodlands surrounding us and every single truckle is made at our rural dairy near Ponsanooth.

Say a heartfelt Cornish thank you this December by ordering at www.lynherdairies.co.uk . We will send a beautifully boxed 800gm truckle to an address of your choice, with a personal message from you, on a date of your choosing (no later than Dec 18).