New t-shirts are a hoot!

Look to the skies, as two new Weird Fish & RSPB t-shirt collaborations are winging their way to stores right now -making inspired Christmas gifts for the sci-fi fan in your life.

It’s Star Trek, Jim, but not as you know it – for the crew of the Starship Enterprise are looking a little more feathery than you may remember. The ‘Starling Trek’ Artist T-shirt (£20, in Gunmetal or Black) is guaranteed to be a hit with fans of the iconic TV series and film franchise. With Captain James Tit Kirk and his crew of Mr Flock, Peckov, Lieutenant Cuckoora, Dr Macaw and Skualu at the helm, it’s sure to cause a stir – or should that be a flap?

If we say, ‘mashed potato mountain’, any good sci-fi fan worth their salt will instantly know that we’re talking about the classic 1970’s Spielberg film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (and they’ll probably start humming the tune, too).

So, with a dash of inimitable Weird Fish humour and a splash of feathery inspiration, we created…. the ‘Crows Encounters’ Artist T-shirt (£20, in Navy or Henna).

Made in 100% cotton, these limited-edition Artist T-shirts feature exclusive designs – and as a minimum of £5 from each sale goes directly to the RSPB, they feel good in more ways than one.

The Weird Fish RSPB charity t-shirts are available at our 17 dedicated Weird Fish stores nationally, and available online from www.weirdfish.co.uk. For details of your local store, check out the store finder at https://www.weirdfish.co.uk/help/find-a-store.