A chill in the air, wild waves and twinkling skies outside. An adventure in flavours, twists on seasonal cocktail classics and live music to dance to. Feel the festive spirit come to life on your doorstep this December with ‘Christmas Nights’, the new collection of dining and at Watergate Bay.

Whether it’s gathering around a beach bonfire, sipping a Christmas pudding gin, or letting the conversation flow over a decadent three courses in Zacry’s, there’s something to suit every seasonal mood – and it’s all only a stone’s throw away.

Try the Twelve Gins of Christmas and experiment with the new Vermouth cocktail list in The Living Space. Revel in the moment, sample the bold new drinks menu and woodfired pizza, and get in amongst it as the music ramps up at Watchful Mary. Feast together in Zacry’s or celebrate your Christmas party or the New Year at The Beach Hut.

On the shoreline with a glass of champagne. In the bar with your hands in the air. At the table toasting the year to come. Get together for a Christmas season to remember, close to home at Watergate Bay.

Watchful Mary Crowd-Ins

Winter warmers. Live music. Sunset views. Woodfired pizza. Live music every Wednesday to Saturday in December.

Zacry’s & The Living Space

A winter menu full of colour, flavor and festive classics. A new menu of Vermouth cocktails and this year’s Twelve Gins of Christmas.

Christmas Parties at the Beach Hut

A beach bonfire, carols and live music with a classic three-course roast with all the trimmings. £35pp

New Year’s Eve at The Beach Hut

A live acoustic set will start the evening, ahead of a three-course celebration menu. Then charge your drinks, take to the dancefloor and prepare for the countdown as a DJ carries the crowd to midnight, and beyond. £75pp

