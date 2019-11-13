Callestick launches Christmas ice cream

FEATURED CONTENT

Callestick Farm has launched an amaretti and cherry ice cream for Christmas.

Closely resembling Italy’s classic macaroon biscuits in terms of texture and taste, a strong hit of almonds is perfectly complemented by the colour and richness of cherries.

“We’ve been thinking about the combination for a long time and are really pleased with the result,” said Angela Parker, Callestick Farm’s new product development director. “Ingredients include almonds, hazelnuts, apricot kernels and the fruit – giving a wonderful depth of flavour. Like macaroons, there is a slight chewiness too.

“It will go beautifully with a chocolate or frangipane tart, chocolate mousse or a cherry compote.”

The new ice cream will join Callestick Farm’s current range of festive products which includes the hugely popular Christmas pudding ice-cream which is sold to the consumer market in 1-litre pudding basins, mince pie ice-cream and pink champagne sorbet.

“Many people are now choosing lighter but still wonderfully tasty dessert options for their Christmas Day feast,” said Angela. “With that in mind, we’ve also tweaked our Christmas pudding flavour and made it slightly less sweet by taking out some of the sugar, adding more citrus and using natural cinnamon. It still has its brandy base and more brandy can of course be added.”

2019 marks Callestick Farm’s thirtieth anniversary. The business is based in Cornwall and its growing number of award-winning product lines include dairy-free alternatives.

For more information, visit www.callestickfarm.co.uk