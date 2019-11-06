FEATURED POST

Probate is the legal and financial process involved in dealing with the property, money and possessions of a person who has died.

If the deceased had a valid will, they may have named someone to deal with their assets. This person is the executor and they will have the responsibility of administering the estate. That person will also usually be responsible for applying for a Grant of Probate. If there is no will, then the rules of intestacy apply.

The probate process can often involve a combination of complicated legal, tax and financial work which a firm of chartered accountants is exceptionally well placed to service.

In 2012, Nick Skerratt became accredited as the first chartered accountant based in Cornwall able to carry out non-contentious probate work. Since then, RRL’s probate offering has gone from strength to strength, and we believe that we are still the best placed firm of accountants in Cornwall to handle probate work due to the level of our combined in-house tax and legal expertise.

As a firm of chartered tax advisers, the RRL Tax Team offers the highest quality advice on all matters of taxation, for the benefit of our clients.

In 2018, experienced solicitor Nick Latimir joined RRL to head up the firm’s legal team, however, our approach has always remained the same; putting clients first to deliver quality work.

Our team of in-house lawyers includes two solicitors and two members of CILEx, with accreditations from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and Solicitors for the Elderly (SFE). Clients of RRL are able to get both high-quality legal advice and high-quality tax advice.

Why choose RRL?

RRL’s combined level of in-house tax and probate expertise is unrivalled in Cornwall, ensuring that the probate process goes as smoothly as possible for our clients. We can prepare estate accounts and any tax returns required and as chartered tax advisers, we will also seek to optimise any Inheritance Tax reliefs available, ensuring that nothing is missed.

Clear and upfront on fees – We can provide a fixed fee upfront, so you know how much the Probate process will cost.

– We can provide a fixed fee upfront, so you know how much the Probate process will cost. Proactive – We keep our clients informed throughout the process and will regularly update you with what is going on.

– We keep our clients informed throughout the process and will regularly update you with what is going on. Tax experts – Probate often requires the preparation of tax returns and involves many complex tax considerations. Our team of expert chartered tax advisers will ensure that nothing is missed and that value is added through specialist advice.

– Probate often requires the preparation of tax returns and involves many complex tax considerations. Our team of expert chartered tax advisers will ensure that nothing is missed and that value is added through specialist advice. Unique in Cornwall – We are the only Cornish firm of accountants with in-house Solicitors and chartered tax advisers working together on all aspects of the Probate process.

– We are the only Cornish firm of accountants with in-house Solicitors and chartered tax advisers working together on all aspects of the Probate process. Existing relationship – Choosing your accountant to handle the Probate process, means that you know that everything is being dealt with by someone you trust and already have an existing relationship with.

RRL’s sister company RRL Wills also offers wills, powers of attorney, trusts and lifetime planning services providing security, peace of mind and freedom of choice when dealing with complex situations.

For more information on the probate process and how RRL can help, please contact Nick Latimir at nick.latimir@rrlcornwall.co.uk or 01872 276116/01736 339322.