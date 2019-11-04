Accounting services tender opportunity

FEATURED POST

The Cornwall Blind and Partially Sighted Association is dedicated to improving and enhancing the lives of blind and partially sighted people in Cornwall.

Established in 1856, it is proud to be the oldest Cornish charity and now trading as iSightCornwall, wishes to invite interested firms to submit a tender to provide its bookkeeping and accounting services.

Based in Truro, iSightCornwall is seeking to work with a firm that is forward thinking and will take care of the detailed finances so it can focus on the daily operations of a busy and highly valued charity.

Please contact Carole Theobald, deputy CEO for the tender details at ctheobald@isightcornwall.org.uk