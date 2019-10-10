Featured

Christmas at The Greenbank is truly magical. From cocktail shaking and carol singing, to heady hot toddies and feasts that will make you fit to burst – our feel-good festive traditions will make it an unforgettable one this year. Celebrate in our cosy coastal hideaway, and let our attentive team look after you. And if you have any questions, we’re just a phone call away.

Christmas pudding. Pigs in blankets. Perfect parfait. Food is a favourite part of the festive season – so whether it’s a laidback lunch or lively party, we hope you can indulge with us in 2019. Festive lunches are £25 per person for three courses, and party night are from £34.95 per person.

Check out the full menus here