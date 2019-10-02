Featured post

Whether you are looking for a Cornwall office party, a family get together or a pre-Christmas celebration with friends, Sands Resort Hotel is the place to be this festive season. With the brilliant Cornish party band, The Qwest and a truly tasty Christmas dinner menu, your party will be a real Christmas cracker.

Christmas Dinner Party

Get ready to dance and dine with Sands Resort Hotel’s fantastic Christmas Dinner Parties. Settle down to a delicious three-course meal with your friends or colleagues before party band The Qwest invite you to put on those dancing shoes as they provide the soundtrack to one of the best nights out of the year.

Party nights including live music can be booked Thursdays to Sundays from 29th November until 22nd December. Christmas dinner parties can be booked for £28 per person on Thursdays and Sundays or for £33 per person on Fridays and Saturdays.

Add a Spa Treat

Treat your staff to a relaxing back massage, a beauty treatment or a Moroccan Spa Experience before or on the day after your Christmas party.

Meeting Room & Lunch

Want to combine your Christmas Get-together with a team meeting? Book a conference room and enjoy your Christmas party afterwards. Contact the hotel to discuss your requirements for a tailor-made package.

Stay Overnight

If you’re looking for the ideal treat for your staff or friends, then a Cornish Pre-Christmas break is just the ticket. The overnight stay includes a delicious buffet breakfast and if you stay on a Friday or Saturday you can use all the hotel facilities on the next day too. Overnight stays with breakfast start from £45 per person in a double/twin room or from £49 per person in a single room.

Sands Resort Hotel is based in Porth, near Newquay. For further information visit www.sandsresort.co.uk, send an email to the event team leeanne@sandsresort.co.uk or call the hotel on 01637 872864.