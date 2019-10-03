Christmas catered for

A Cornish caterer has its sights set on the festive season after opening its new kitchen

It has been a busy six months for Danny Wingate and Mark Polglase since opening AVO Catering, working with some of the biggest businesses in Cornwall.

After spending the last few weeks working tirelessly to get their new kitchen ‘AVO HQ’ up and running in Perranwell Station, the pair are now turning their attention to the festive season, looking to cater all manner of Christmas parties and business events.

Wingate said: “Our aim is to gather the finest Cornish produce, prepare it using classic

festive flavours and deliver our beautifully presented buffets to all manner of businesses

and events throughout the county.”

Sound good?

www.avo.catering