Family and friends are invited to the Sixth Form and Senior Open Events at Truro School on Tuesday 24 September and Saturday 5 October, respectively.

During the open events there will be the opportunity to get a real taste of what Truro School has to offer girls and boys, whether at Senior entry (11+ and 13+) or Sixth Form (16+).

Take a tour around the school, explore the extensive facilities on offer, and discover how every pupil experiences a proper childhood, balancing their academic studies with an extensive co-curricular programme.

It is through a plethora of activities and experiences that your son or daughter will develop mentally and socially, learning skills important for the wider world; during the morning you will have the chance to visit the school’s art gallery, 200-seat theatre, outside broadcasting van, Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre, astroturf, swimming pool, acres of sports pitches, fencing salle, cookery school and music facilities.

With high levels of academic study and extension combined with a broad range of co-curricular opportunities, your child will be comfortable in their own skin, flourishing into a confident, tolerant and unpretentious young adult. Truro School has a strong tradition of leadership and responsibility and all students are given the opportunity to nurture and develop active leadership skills during the Sixth Form.

Visitors to Truro School will also have the chance to take part in a range of activities within each department; from science experiments to mathematical challenges and cookery contests, you will get a chance to experience the strong sense of inclusivity and community-mindedness on offer at Truro School.

During the open events you will be given the opportunity to take a bespoke guided tour with one of our existing students. These tours can be as long or as short as you like and can be organised at the registration desk on the day. Anyone interested in boarding at Truro School will also have the opportunity to tour the school boarding house facilities.

There will be a short address from Headmaster, Andrew Gordon-Brown, in the school’s chapel, where he will be happy to answer any questions put forward.

Advanced bookings are not required for these open events. However, should you have any queries or if you wish to let Truro School know that you will be coming in advance then please email admissions@truroschool.com or visit www.truroschool.com for more information.

Truro School Sixth Form Open Evening (16+) – Tuesday 24 September

Truro School Senior (11+ and 13+) Open Morning – Saturday 5 October