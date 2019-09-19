FEATURED POST

The commercial property team at Murrell Associates are pleased to have recently completed the purchase of one of the most historic and architecturally important Grade II listed buildings in St Ives on behalf of St Ives Workstation Community Interest Company (CIC).

The property was built for MP, Town Clerk and Alderman James Halse in 1820 and the recent sale is the first to take place for over 100 years.

St Ives Workstation CIC was set up following the grant of £3.25 million from the Coastal Communities Fund to create an innovative and sustainable enterprise hub for digital and creative industries in the heart of St Ives. The property at Fernlea Terrace will be used as a workstation for the digital sector and those working there will be able to enjoy magnificent views across St Ives Bay.

Director and project manager Rowena Swallow said: “We worked extremely closely with Jenny and Tamsin to secure what promises to be a spectacular world class facility for the town. We are massively grateful to Murrell Associates for getting this purchase through so quickly, and for their invaluable advice along the way.”

Jenny Harbord and Tamsin Mann from the commercial property team at Murrell Associates were delighted to have been instructed to assist the CIC in this exciting project. Jenny said: “It is always great to be involved in a project that is so valuable to the local community and it was a pleasure to work with Rowena in facilitating a smooth and speedy completion. The funding shows real confidence in St Ives as an innovative place to do business, and we look forward to seeing the finished project.”