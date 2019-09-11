Featured

Business Cornwall: How is the business best described?

Here at Sharkfin Media, we specialise in technology. Our main business is web design for local small business, but we also offer the following additional services: –

Commercial Photography

Corporate Videography

SEO

Art Reproduction

Photographic Printing

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

Established in 2003, Sharkfin Media was started to fill the need for affordable website development by a local firm. Since then, the team has grown, allowing us to branch out into additional services.

The team currently consists of: –

Jon – Web Design

Dan – Photography, Videography

Jay – SEO, eCommerce, Printing

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors?

We are set up exclusively to help with local business. Our financial model is a low monthly fee rather than giant build costs. Included in this is the vital ongoing support that is missing from much of the competition.

We also have our office and studio in Truro to allow our clients to visit us in person and have a cup of tea!

Business Cornwall: What are your plans both short-term and long-term?

To continue to support our client’s daily needs and constantly develop our services to stay at the forefront of new technologies and opportunities.

Business Cornwall: How do you define success?

To work in an environment where every day is a pleasure and to help our customers continue to grow. We also want to play our part in the local community and support projects like ‘Surfers Against Sewage’ with whom we are club 250 sponsors.

Contact

Sharkfin Media Ltd

https://sharkfinmedia.com

01872 274607

jay@sharkfinmedia.com

60a Highertown

Truro

TR1 3QA