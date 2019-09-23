Environmental Week: Heat Pumps

This week Business Cornwall is biasing content towards the environmental sector. First we have Truro-based Kensa Heat Pumps, talking about what it does:

The UK Government recently committed to a 2050 net zero carbon target in an effort to limit the worst effects of global warming. The rapid recent decarbonisation of the electricity grid and the high efficiency of ground source heat pumps now means that this route to the large scale electrification of heating shows significantly more promise than the decarbonisation of the gas grid.

Truro-based ground source heat pump manufacturer, Kensa Heat Pumps, are pre-empting the significant uptake in heat pumps in the UK with the current construction of a new 900m2 manufacturing and office facility on its current site at the former Mount Wellington Mine. Coinciding with its 20th year anniversary, the new premises will see Kensa produce 30,000 ground source heat pumps every year, providing carbon savings equivalent to taking 60,000 cars off the road; that’s over one third of the cars in Cornwall.

The privately-funded expansion will make Kensa the largest low carbon business in Cornwall, providing at capacity 150 jobs. With an existing market share of near 50%, Kensa forecasts annual growth of around 50% as Government introduces regulations to outlaw the use of high carbon fossil fuels, particularly in new build housing in just six years time; ground source heat pumps offer lower cost heat than mains gas, and are the lowest carbon heating technology.

Kensa Heat Pumps and installation business Kensa Contracting are currently delivering some of the UKs largest, and most innovative, ground source heat pump installations. Pioneers of Fifth Generation District Heating, Kensa’s community heating model is bringing ground source heat pumps to the masses, rivalling and replacing the gas grid. Current community schemes featuring Kensa ground source heat pumps include Coastline Housing’s new build development at Mitchell Fruit Garden near Newquay, and a 133 new build scheme for Bristol City Council in partnership with Wilmott Dixon.