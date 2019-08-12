FEATURED POST

More than ten years ago Edd Buckland, then aged 29, set up his own business. Armed with a laptop and based in his bedroom in mid-Cornwall he began offering chartered surveying, auctioneering, valuing and land agency services. Edward Buckland Ltd was born.

A graduate in rural estate management from Seale Hayne College, Edd, who hails from a west Cornwall dairy farming family spent two years working as a straights trader for Cornwall Farmers Ltd. A five-year stint with a local chartered surveyor followed before he decided it was time to strike out on his own.

Edd said: “I started with a clear vision, which remains the same today, to create and maintain value for clients and build lifelong partnerships.”

The growth and success of the company surpassed Edd’s initial expectations. The firm currently employs nine people and the bedroom has been replaced by a Truro office building that was acquired four years ago.

He added: “Our team’s average age is under 40 which bucks the trend for our industry. We’re constantly investing in their professional development to ensure we maintain the reputation we’ve built so far.”

The business expanded its estate management activity when Jeremy Merrick joined as a director in 2015. Fellow director, Sarah Phillips, heads up the planning, grants and regulatory departments.

Being an integral part of the community is important to Edd, as he explains.

“Right from the start, we’ve been very active in supporting the communities in which we operate. Myself and fellow auctioneer, Rob North, have helped at numerous charity events and have auctioned more than £500k worth of items to date.”

The firm’s own charity auction, held annually over a five-year period at the Royal Cornwall Show, raised over £55k for RABI, FCN and Addington Fund. A further £15k was raised for the same good causes last year when Edd spearheaded the Cornwall Three Way, a 300-mile vintage tractor trek around the circumference of Cornwall.

Looking to future, Edd said: “Brexit will no doubt bring challenges for our customers and we’re here to help them keep pace with legislation changes and adapt their businesses accordingly. We’re here for the long haul and continue to be a trusted aid to our clients in Cornwall and Devon.”

To find out more visit www.edwardbuckland.co.uk or call 01872 306090