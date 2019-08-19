FEATURED

Whichever sector you’re working in, good IT can make the difference – improving efficiency, saving costs and helping you plan for the future. Here’s how Cornish IT company Piran Technologies supported one of its clients through a period of rapid growth with a security overhaul and efficient networking.

A local, family-owned business established in 2004, the team at Piran have built their

success and reputation on their quality of work and holistic approach to their customers’ requirements. They take the time to really get to know their clients, and work with every customer to put together a plan tailored for their needs and budget.

Piran works hard to stay at the leading edge of IT technologies: it is a tier one Microsoft Gold Partner, and the only Cisco Premier Partner in the region. Piran achieved the rare and highly coveted Cisco Security specialisation in 2018 and is preparing for ISO accreditation this year. It is particularly proud of the positive feedback it has received from customers.

Piran’s client Ward Williams Associates is a leading professional construction consultancy, providing services for building and civil engineering projects across all sectors of the industry. It works with over 400 clients in the property and construction sectors, with offices in London, Gloucester, Exeter, Plymouth, Salisbury and Truro.

Piran has worked with WWA since 2013, providing IT support to over 100 users and managing its multi-site network. As an industry-leading organisation, the main concern for WWA was security, so Piran reviewed its systems and set up industrystandard online security measures.

Tanya Brownridge, partner at WWA, says: “WWA is growing rapidly and we need IT systems and support that understand our needs and grow with us. Piran quickly identified the best solutions and implemented them effectively.”

With a large team split across several offices in the UK, the team at WWA needed the ability to work remotely, at home or on site, and so connectivity and security were key. Piran set up a secure multi-site network to allow WWA teams to communicate with each other.

Tanya says: “Piran has ensured the whole team are able to work wherever they are and at all times; this was tested to the full during the bad weather conditions in 2018.”

WWA works with many public sector clients, often on confidential projects where IT security is crucial. Piran worked with WWA to ensure that its procedures followed industry standards set out by the Government (including IASME certification and Cyber Essentials accreditation) and that its systems were protected against online threats.

It also looked at other ways to keep WWA’s network safe, like two-factor authentication and PAM, a new password management system that allows for passwords to be managed across multiple platforms.

As with all its clients, in addition to providing ongoing IT support Piran continues to work

with the team at WWA to ensure that all of security systems are up to date, and to support its continued success.

Whichever sector you’re working in, good IT can make the difference – improving efficiency, saving costs and helping you plan for the future. Here’s how Cornish IT company Piran Technologies supported one of its clients through a period of rapid growth with a security overhaul and efficient networking.

GET IN TOUCH

In addition to IT security and networking, Piran also offers telecoms and server solutions, help with migrating to the cloud, and can help you save money on subscriptions like Office 365.

Find out more on their website www.pirantech.co.uk. You can also email info@pirantech.co.uk or call 01209 340120 for a no-obligation chat.