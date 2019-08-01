Business name: FouldsCRM

Office location: Penzance

When was the business founded: 2012

Business Cornwall: How is the business best described?

FouldsCRM is an award-winning digital marketing specialist offering tailored email marketing campaigns, Customer Retention Management (CRM) strategies and content. We support businesses both in Cornwall and internationally to ensure that their one-time visitors turn into long-term customers.

At the forefront of what I do is to maximise the lifetime value of our client’s customers to enable sustainable growth.

I support my client’s by proving the value of their existing customers by communicating the right message to the right person at the right time and the right frequency. By following this principle, our clients see an immediate positive impact on their revenue.

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

FouldsCRM was founded as there was a gap in the market for CRM specialists in Cornwall. It meant that I could keep doing what I enjoy the most while progressing in my field of expertise.

In 2012, I moved to Cornwall from London and, at that time, there were no other CRM businesses here. From 2012 until 2013, I continued to work as a CRM Consultant for my previous employer in London and this allowed me to research the Cornish business environment in more depth. What I realised was that CRM and retention didn’t mean a lot to most businesses, so that’s what I set out to change with the launch of FouldsCRM.

Since then, a lot has changed. Technology has drastically altered the business environment. The cost of acquisition has increased significantly, so that keeping existing customers happy is a much better option for businesses. EU funded programmes, such as the Future Focus programme from Unlocking Potential, and Superfast Business Cornwall, have run regular events highlighting the importance of taking on a customer-centric approach which has also helped in changing business attitudes.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

The main differences are that I don’t sell a specific CRM software, nor do I build CRM’s. I come in and work with what is available within the business, and I provide CRM expertise to show how everyone can value their existing customers more.

Some of my clients work with Mailchimp and need help with the system. Others use CRMs such as Active Campaign or IBM Watson and need assistance in setting up automation processes. They may need help running re-engagement campaigns, or sending monthly, weekly or daily mailouts, text messaging or direct mailings. I help as little or as much as the client needs.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

My short-term goal is to focus on Cornwall as I’d love to take on more local clients. Currently, my portfolio consists primarily of internationally based companies, which is fantastic, but I’d like to spread the love for customer retention management more locally.

Regarding the long-term plans, I think the future is in collaborating with other businesses. I also want to keep on learning and embracing the changes that are currently happening in the world of digital marketing and CRM. Omnichannel marketing and all-in-one CRMs will become more significant as well as the use of AI. Keeping up with the changes and implementing them will be a key focus for FouldsCRM.

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

FouldsCRM’s mission statement is: ‘Turning your one-time visitors into long-term customers.’ If we do that, then we’re successful.

www.fouldscrm.co.uk