On July 4th Business Cornwall and Fal River are hosting an afternoon gathering aboard Fal River’s Moyana, for a couple of hours of simply enjoying the stunning surroundings whilst having an informal catch up with like-minded business people.

Setting off from Falmouth, with a route to be chosen on the day, you can expect a relaxed afternoon for both catching up with people and getting to know others. All whilst aboard one of Fal River Cruises luxury charter boats, specifically designed to make the most of the fantastic views on offer on the Fal River.

St Austell Brewery will be supplying its delightful and thirst-quenching flagship ale, Tribute. Other drinks will be available to purchase at the onboard bar.

Look forward to seeing you all there!