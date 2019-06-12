Setting Cornwall apart

Last year a new publication, Find The Balance, was launched to showcase Cornwall’s business scene with the aim of encouraging inward investment and showing what an incredible place it is to live and work. For summer 2019 issue two has just been released and continues this message.

Co-editor, Morveth Ward, of Tonick Business Publishing (publisher of Business Cornwall) commented: “It is testament to Cornwall that so many people choose to holiday here, however many of those view it purely as a holiday destination.

“We felt there was a real opportunity to show what an ambitious and high-achieving business community Cornwall has, as well as being an amazing place to run a business from – few places offer the business and lifestyle offering that Cornwall does.

“We spotted an opportunity to help get this message across via a high quality publication full of engaging content, including case studies of incredible businesses and the accompanying lifestyle that depicts Cornwall as a forward-thinking and determined place.”

Being distributed around primarily hotels and holiday properties in Cornwall, it is estimated that the magazine will be read by around 10,000 – 20,000 visitors.