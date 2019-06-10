FEATURED

PowerFal Limited has been providing a comprehensive technical and service engineering facility since January 1995. It offers a diverse range of skills and supports numerous marine and industrial customers from its well-equipped workshop and office on the Kernick Industrial Estate in Penryn, Cornwall. The company directors are Chris Hough, Sharron Hough and Hugh Parsons.

Its core product is Turbocharger supply, service and repair; which supports and is supported by its other services of diesel engine and ancillary equipment maintenance and repair, chemical and ultrasonic cleaning, dynamic balancing and light machining.

Long-term customers in the marine sector locally include A&P Falmouth as well as the RFA Cluster Support team, Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Pendennis Shipyard, Fugro Ltd , Serco Ltd, Penzance Dry Dock, Mylor Marine, Penwith Marine, Falmouth Boat Construction and numerous trawler owners in Newlyn and Brixham. It supports national and international ship owners and has a customer as far afield as Chile providing turbocharger spare parts for the Chilean Navy.

MD Chris Hough said: “Because we provide service support for engine equipment, the nature of our work is rooted in sustainability and environmental awareness. Our mission is to restore the customers’ product as closely as possible to its optimum condition within the boundaries of the technical or financial parameters specified. By aspiring to this goal our product delivers to our customer, reduced emissions and increased efficiency. We also strive to ensure our workshop practices comply with ISO 14001 standards.”

PowerFal Limited has since inception operated a quality management system and is UKAS accredited to ISO 9001:2008. In January 2014 it was awarded accreditation to the Achilles Utilities Vendor Database, this is a list of pre-qualified suppliers that was established nearly 20 years ago to support the UK’s utility industries, but which is now used by others – in particular by ports and airports.

The team of skilled fitters at PowerFal Limited include two former apprentices of the company and it currently has one apprentice entering his second year. It plans to recruit one or two new apprentices toward the end of this year.

