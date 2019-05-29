Last remaining office for let

FEATURED

Fully refurbished 511 sq ft office to let in a Grade II listed property. Located in close proximity to Cornwall College and within easy reach of the A30 (Tolvaddon junction).

The offices provide high class modern facilities with new services throughout and to include superfast broadband, a communal kitchen and equipment for conferences, meetings and corporate functions.

The property benefits from a host of original and period features including a neo-Classical Venetian window, an ornate Edwardian staircase, sash windows and cornicing to some of the internal rooms. The building is set in landscaped gardens and comes with car parking to the side.

This office has elaborately decorated period ceilings and offers a bright airy space with views of the courtyard and garden area. Trevenson House has a dedicated professional front of house team to support your businesses needs.

