Introducing: Content Marketing Cornwall

Founded in 2013 by former BBC journalist Lisa Woodruff, Business Cornwall finds out more about Content Marketing Cornwall, based in Hayle.

Business Cornwall: How is the business best described?

Content Marketing Cornwall is a freelance content marketing service for SME’s who don’t have the time or creative juice to write compelling content and copy to promote their products and services. I cater to all budgets.

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

After taking voluntary redundancy from the BBC and having a period of maternity leave, I wanted to use my 15 plus years of PR, writing and media skills to help businesses with their marketing and PR activities. There was a real need for those companies who don’t have a marketing department or dedicated marketing person for freelance help. So I founded Content Marketing Cornwall to assist with one-off projects or as a regular freelance member of the team. I now work regularly with a broad range of clients in the Marine, Tourism, Lifestyle and Leisure industries.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

As a freelancer, I can schedule one-off projects or long term retained jobs, and I can do as little or as much as your budget allows. Plus, I cost much less than hiring an agency. Other content writers in Cornwall tend to specialise in food or tourism, so there isn’t much cross over.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

I’ve built up quite a comprehensive list of good people I work with in web design, artwork, graphics, film, photography and SEO and long term I want to be able to offer customised packages to clients collaborating with those people. My short term plan is to find another freelance content writer to offload some work.

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

Seeing my work published, creating leads and conversions for my clients, good recommendations and reviews, generating conversations and solving problems for my client’s customers, and of course returning happy clients, being busy and getting paid to do what I was born to do.

