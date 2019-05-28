FEATURED

Bad Wolf Horizon Ltd

Director, Tom Wadsworth, tells us more…

Business Cornwall: How is the business best described?

Bad Wolf Horizon is a multi-award-winning drone company, which specialises in aerial photography and aerial filming across the South West. Bad Wolf Horizon is our media production side of the business and we have worked with clients such as Visit Cornwall, CSA Architects, Exeter University, Goonhilly Earth Station and we have even been featured on the BBC.

Aerostream is the name of our live streaming side of the business. In the summer of 2018, we launched two world-first drone live streaming services. Our main service, “Social Stream” allows us to live stream to business’ social media for social media marketing and live event coverage.

Business Cornwall: Why was the business founded?

Having successfully gained my degree in Product Design and Technology (BSc) at Loughborough University, I realised the potential of developing my passion for film and photography. Having made films for over six years, I wanted to combine the technical skills I learned on my degree course with my creativity in film.

I came up with one of our live streaming ideas during my final year and knew that it was one which was worth pursuing. After graduating, I started offering aerial film and photography work to clients around Devon and Cornwall. Bad Wolf Horizon created (as a sole trader) in May 2017 and I have been full-time working for myself ever since. I am now 24.

Business Cornwall: How does the business compare to competitors in the industry?

Bad Wolf Horizon focuses on B2B services and we are the market leaders in Cornwall for our aerial photography and aerial filming services. Our work has not gone unnoticed – at the end of 2018, I won “Young Business Person of the Year” from the Western Morning News and in April 2019, I was nominated for “42-under-42” from South West Business Insider.

Our drone live streaming services, Aerostream, are brand new and there is currently no other company offering these services. We have live streamed to business’ social media including Visit Cornwall and Algarve Tourism, with some even bigger projects lined up in 2019.

Business Cornwall: What are the business’s plans both short-term and long-term?

We are continuously developing our services to offer the best possible production quality, while delivering great value for money to our clients. At the forefront of drone technology, it is important to continue to innovate in order to stay ahead of the competition and to help our customers to stand out from the crowd. We are already working on the next generation of drone live streaming technology, so watch this space!

Business Cornwall: How does the business define success?

The business defines success by a few different factors, including awards, technology development and working with well-known brands, but our priority is our clients’ reaction to the work we deliver.

We have worked with a variety of sectors including architects, holiday cottage companies, tourism boards, 4×4 accessory manufacturers, festivals and many more, but when we deliver a short film or some aerial photography which we are really proud of and that our clients really love as well – it shows us why we love what we do!

www.badwolfhorizon.com