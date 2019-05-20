Commercial Internet of Things

Featured

How can low power, long range sensors help your community? Wadebride-based business Ver Facil explains all

A technology called LoRa can provide data that may help communities, conservation groups, farmers, housing associations.

LoRa Gateways can be installed within communities on town halls, council buildings, schools then provide the connectivity for anyone within the community to link their own sensors and build applications. There are two parts to a LoRa system. The LoRa sensor (transmitter) and a Gateway (receiver antenna).

One Gateway can receive signals from hundreds of LoRa sensors.

A farmer may benefit from the installation of one Gateway antenna at the farmhouse and connect to this a small battery operated, relatively low-cost motion detector on a tractor or quad bike and will be alerted should that machine move when not in use.

Once the Gateway is installed the same farmer adds a stand-alone battery-operated smoke detector in a barn where before it had been prohibitively expensive to cable to one. Not only will this sound an alarm but will also alert directly via email or other means. Then they install temperature sensors in the cold store to alarm on failure, soil moisture sensors out across the 300-acre estate, water level detectors in the storage tanks, fault detection from a bore hole pump or bulk milk tank compressor…you see the possibilities are endless.

Ver Facil Ltd based in Wadebridge, established for ten years and experienced in electrical automation control systems.

