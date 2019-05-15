Government data shows that businesses in the south west have the highest survival rate in the UK, says Bishop Fleming marketing director Paul Seymour. But with nearly 50% set to fail within five years, those that succeed have something to shout about.

Whatever your business, if successful, at some point you will achieve a milestone. Whether that’s a first anniversary, 25 years or longer, these achievements are a creative opportunity to reinforce that you’re not just surviving, but hopefully thriving too. This will resonate with your existing and prospective customers and your wider market.

2019 is Bishop Fleming’s centenary year – a remarkable milestone that few other businesses may emulate. We’re using our achievement to deliver a year-long programme of activities, events and new projects that better reflects the business we aspire to be. A new website, intranet and visual identity have all come together under a centenary campaign – It’s what we bring together, that sets us apart – very much a rallying call to our business. Our people have committed to raising £100k for the communities we serve too. Creatively speaking, it has allowed us to be dynamic, bold and confident.

Here are my tips to market your milestone:

Plan well in advance. Start to think about marketing it well in advance. Look forward. Recognise where you have come from, but focus on where you are heading. Be inclusive. Bring together your people, customers and everyone who has contributed to your success. Create a lasting legacy. Use your milestone to drive your business forward.

Above all, in an age of mass-marketing, any business milestone is a fantastic opportunity to get creative and allows you to connect with your audience in a refreshingly different way.

“Some call it celebrating success, I call it marketing gold.”

Paul Seymour is marketing director at Bishop Fleming. www.bishopfleming.co.uk

This article first appeared in the May 2019 issue of Business Cornwall magazine.