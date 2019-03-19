Featured

TREVENSON HOUSE CONFERENCE CENTRE & SERVICED OFFICES – POOL

This Grade II listed property has been beautifully and extensively refurbished, bringing life back to an historic building. An elegant mix of 17th-century features with contemporary styling and 21st-century facilities, Trevenson House stands out, giving you something truly unique.

At Trevenson House we offer a high-quality, unique and friendly service, making it the perfect solution to your business needs. It is conveniently situated between Camborne and Redruth, providing flexible conferencing facilities and fully serviced modern offices.

We have a choice of three fully equipped conference rooms, which can be configured in a variety of room layouts to suit your individual needs. Capacities vary from 10 delegates in our boardroom up to 40 in our conference rooms.

We take great pride in providing quality catering using local, seasonal produce where possible. All catering will be tailored to your needs including any dietary requirements. Your experience at Trevenson House will be overseen from start to finish by our professional and friendly front of house team.

FACILITIES INCLUDE

• Free onsite parking

• Video conferencing system

• Large interactive screens

• Superfast free WiFi

• Bean-to-cup coffee

machines

For further details please contact our front of house team on 01209 240161

trevensonhouse.co.uk