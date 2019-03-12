Featured

St Ives Harbour Hotel

Meetings at St Ives Harbour are so much more than super nippy wifi. We are well connected, nothing is very far away. Our teams know what you need and can make it happen.

St Ives Harbour Hotel is a location that inspires you. Perfect for away days that are the best days, product launches by the sea, board meetings with a breath-taking view or a drinks reception on your own private terrace. We’ve reviving juices, afternoon treats, lunch to get excited about and breakfast that blows you away. You’ll be spoilt for choice and one thing for sure it will be far from dull.

And when the hard work is done, let us entertain you with incredible private dining or that well deserved post meeting drink at the bar that you want and have to go to.

FACILITIES INCLUDE

• WIFI

• 3 event / function spaces

• Capacity of 150 delegates

• 50 bedrooms

• Gymnasium

• Spa

• Garden and outdoor terrace

• Licensed for live music

• Dedicated Events team

• Discounted accommodation for delegates

Our events team are always on hand to make sure your event is a complete success. We will work with you to create a package that works perfectly for the size and style of your event, just ask out team for more information.

Engage, Create and Inspire.

harbourhotels.co.uk

01736 795221