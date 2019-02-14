To let by informal tender.

St Endellion Parish Council are pleased to advertise the opportunity for a caterer to take advantage of a brand new kiosk by the main car park and children’s play area in Port Isaac. This is an incredibly rare opportunity to run a small catering outlet in one of Cornwall’s most famous fishing villages that has risen to prominence over the past few years with its connections to ITV’s Doc Martin and the enormous success of Nathan Outlaw’s restaurants.

The premises is located at the entrance to Port Isaac, next to the new car park immediately adjacent to the children’s play park and forms part of the brand new WC facilities for the car park. There will be a gated area just in front of the kiosk for a picnic table and there is scope for further chairs and tables if required.

All interested parties are invited attend an open day, by prior appointment, on 27th February 2019 to inspect the premises. The deadline for tender submissions will be midday on 8th March 2019. Tender submissions to be made to Miller Commercial as per the tender form attached to the letting particulars. It is intended that the successful applicant can expect lease completion and occupation between 15th and 22nd March.