Audio: Angels Talking, Mark Scibor-Rylski

Mark Scibor-Rylski is an angel who hovers between private and public sector; who has a credentials in both venture capital and in engineering; who is as interested in AI as he is in clay building materials; and is happy to turn everything upside down, to get it right.

Mark launches and develops eco-commercial businesses; supports a portfolio of ten companies up to £10 million turnover; is able to conjure value for a company before it has sold a single unit; and has a good handle on how to solve big issues without public finance.

While Mark may be prepared to fly in face of orthodoxy, he does so with the backing of Lord Sainsbury’s Gatsby Trust, out of which sprang Co-Ventures which Mark developed together with Exeter University.

