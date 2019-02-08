Are you ready to attract investment?

FEATURED POST

Leading South West lawyers Stephens Scown LLP are co-hosting a series of free interactive seminars with Oxford Innovation Programme, Access to Finance, in Truro on 13 February and 5 March.

Businesses of any size can struggle to attract investment and these breakfast sessions, covering common issues faced by businesses seeking investment, will help business owners to learn about the needs of investors in the investment process, and how to make their businesses more attractive to potential investors.

Held in Stephens Scown’s Osprey House office, the seminars will explore the typical issues encountered by lawyers in an investment round and offer practical solutions. Professional work of this type can attract grant funding from Access to Finance meaning that legal services can be provided at reduced cost.

Stephens Scown’s corporate team has top tier ranking in independent legal guides Chambers UK and Legal 500. The team has years of experience helping businesses in all stages of development, from those just starting out to companies whose owners are looking to sell up and move on.

Access to Finance are experts in assessing investment needs and supporting applications for all forms of finance from loans and grants to crowdfunding and equity. In the last two years they have helped clients raise over £8 million of funding.

The combined expertise of both organisations means that attendees seeking investment will be helped to understand both the legal and practical aspects of a successful raise.

The seminars will start at 08:00 and finish by 09:30; refreshments including breakfast will be available to all attendees.

