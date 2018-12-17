Business Cornwall LIVE! will again play host to its popular Business Toolkit event next month, where the focus is on ways in which your business can get ahead in 2019.

Speakers

St Austell Printing Company – Jon Hart

Printing made easy

2. Tevi – Dr Edvard Glücksman

Shoots of Growth

The Beacon Project – Growth Hub and Digital Solutions – Stu Anderson (Growth Hub) and Evident Agency

Accessing a wider pool of talent for your business

Everest Media – Samuele Armondi

Why 2019 is the year to master your growth strategy

As ever, it will also be a great opportunity to meet with like-minded business people and make new business connections as well as catching up with those you already know. Breakfast rolls and hot drinks will be available, too.

Business Cornwall LIVE! will take place on Wednesday, January 23 at the Pool Innovation Centre. For more information and to book your free ticket, visit our eventbrite page