Cornish Accounting Solutions was named Firm of the Year at the 20th annual 2020 Conference at the QEII Centre in London.

At a packed conference, accountants heard how tech is having a massive impact on the industry – Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics are now a reality and the rise of cloud accounting is the only way forward.

Making Tax Digital (MTD) is looming and smart firms (typically 2020 firms) have embraced MTD. They recognise the future would be almost impossible without clients operating their accounting on the cloud.

The 20th Annual 2020 Conference provided an insight to the vision and key challenges, to prepare delegates to become a successful ‘Firm of the Future’.

The 2020 Innovation ‘Firm of the Year’ award was presented to Paul Miller and Ant Miller of Cornish Accounting Solutions.

“When I started this business 25 years ago, I could never have imagined receiving awards such as this,” said Paul Miller.

“It just proves to me that you need stay focused on your dream, build the right team around you and work with the right customers. Perseverance pays. We have had a few setbacks on the way, but the end result is definitely worth it.

“I say that in life and business, providing you have more good times than bad, then you are ahead. We are ahead. Winning accolades such as this means we want to strive even harder to achieve our goals.”

