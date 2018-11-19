FEATURED CONTENT

At the last count, on a typical night in Cornwall there are 68 people sleeping ‘rough’ – in

cars, woodland, hidden behind shops in our town and city centres, along the coast path.

St Petrocs helps hundreds of people who find themselves homeless each year. We provide a diverse range of services with the aim of ensuring that each and every homeless individual is given the opportunity and support to rebuild their lives.

In 2017, our ‘Let’s End Street Homelessness in Cornwall’ campaign helped reduce the number of rough sleepers from 99, the third highest in England, to 68, the tenth highest, bucking the national trend of rising numbers.

Our Outreach team works across the county to link rough sleepers to support

services, and our Resettlement Centres in Truro and Penzance provide drop-in services to help people access accommodation, GP appointments, showers, clean clothing, bedding, and food. Across the county we have 13 houses with 85 bedrooms, which are continually in demand.

Last year we housed 581 people, 162 of these in our own accommodation. Through the winter we open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In 2017/18 our cold weather night shelter ran for 71 nights and was used by 91 people – two thirds were subsequently housed. This is funded solely on donations from the Cornish community.

The tide of people in need is never ending: for every person we rehouse, another appears. Our services are in the greatest demand they have ever been.

Our Business Network provides a forum for corporate supporters to discuss effective ways to support our work. We are looking to develop corporate partnerships to enhance our campaign and raise awareness through the county.

With your support we can end street homelessness in Cornwall.

www.stpetrocs.org.uk

home@stpetrocs.org.uk

01872 260948

Facebook @StPetrocsSociety

Twitter @StPetrocs