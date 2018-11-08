FEATURED CONTENT

Snufflegrin Books is based in Cornwall and is a joint venture by Peter Delaunay and Susannah Lewis, specialising in creating beautifully illustrated and produced works of fiction and non-fiction for all readers.

Illustrated books have become the preserve of children’s literature; but Snufflegrin Books aims to return these qualities to both fiction and non-fiction and to recall the original publication of works by Charles Dickens and Lewis Carroll.

Its first two books are Sebastian by Ross Addison, available in both hard & soft covers; and a re-publication in hardback of The Rabbit, The Cat & The Woman by Peter Delaunay; both books are illustrated and designed by Susannah.

Currently Snufflegrin publishes exclusively through Blurb.com & Blurb.co.uk, where you can visit its bookstore.

Peter has written for film, theatre & television. He taught Media & Film at Truro College, where he met Susannah and asked her to collaborate on his story The Rabbit, The Cat & The Woman. He lives in Truro.

Susannah still teaches on media degree courses at Truro & Penwith College. When she is not teaching, drawing, designing or filming, she is cycling, walking or watching the sea with her family in Portreath.

