World-leading microwave engineering company Flann Microwave is celebrating a series of milestone projects for customers including NASA and the Met Office as it continues to grow its business, workforce and global reputation for excellence.

With a 69-strong team based in Bodmin, Flann has a 60-year track record of continuous innovation and manufacturing expertise. It has seen the company secure a market-leading position in the design and manufacture of precision microwave communications equipment, for example in radar and to allow internet and mobile data links between land-based masts or satellites. Earlier this year the company revealed it had supplied vital components to US space agency NASA for a major spaceflight mission undertaking the first-ever global survey of Earth’s surface water.

Flann also supported the Met Office to improve the reliability of the UK weather radar network, supplying hardware and technical advice as part of a £10 million upgrade. The project completed in February, just in time to track major snowfalls during the ‘Beast from the East’.

Professor James Watts, Flann Microwave chief executive, says: “We have an excellent

team and our success is driven by continued innovation combined with traditional precision

manufacturing skills. This enables us to understand the specific requirements of customers and develop and manufacture the bespoke and robust solutions they need.

“Flann’s global reputation for manufacturing excellence, attention to detail and customer service is something of which we are all incredibly proud. And we’re pleased to be flying the flag internationally for Cornwall’s manufacturing and engineering sectors.”

Business development plans and a strong order pipeline from telecoms, government, automotive, aerospace and research customers worldwide has seen Flann grow its workforce by 6% during 2018. The company has bolstered the team at all levels, with 11 new staff this year from specialist microwave engineers to skilled machinists, operators and assemblers. Flann expects to continue to steadily recruit from apprentice through to senior roles.

Professor Watts adds: “Manufacturing remains strong in Cornwall and Flann is a great example of how it is possible to develop and sustain a successful and highlyspecialised manufacturing operation here, in our case exporting more than 80% of our manufactured components around the world.”

Find out more about Flann Microwave at

www.flann.com