Audio: Angels Talking, Ashley Shopland



This episode of ‘Angels Talking’ is an illustration of the interdependence between the environment, communities and business. Writ large.

Ashley Shopland oversees the UK division of the global corporation Imerys and is directly responsible for about 1,000 livelihoods in a Cornwall. That makes the company one of the biggest employers in the region.

He runs a huge mining operation, so he needs to be fully aware of the local environment; the communities that depend on it; and the firm’s legacy on the landscape. It’s just as well that he’s a proud Cornishman by birth. As you’ll hear, the corporate values appear to go very much deeper than the need for a nice story for the back of the annual report.

