30 under 30: nominate now!

The search is well under way to discover Cornwall’s outstanding young business talent – and you can have your say.

Is there an outstanding young member of your team at work? Perhaps a colleague who goes that extra mile to drive your business forward?

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with CCB Training, The Hub and Business Cornwall magazine, is looking to find the 30 most innovative entrepreneurs and colleagues aged under 30 who are making waves in Cornwall.

To be eligible for the award, Cornwall’s 30 under 30 entrants must be either employees or self-employed, working in Cornwall and under 30 years of age by the nomination deadline date of November 30.

Nominations can come from businesses, colleges and the third sector. The judges are looking for nominations that reflect the diversity of the business landscape and the positive contribution that these passionate and talented people are adding to the county.

The 30 winners will appear in a special feature within the February 2019 edition of Business Cornwall magazine, while an awards evening will also be held during the month.

To find out more about 30 under 30 visit the website: www.cornwall30under30.co.uk and spread the word using #cornwall30under30.