At the Atlantic Hotel and Silks Bistro & Champagne Bar, we know exactly how to make your Christmas and New Year extra special. If you are looking for a truly special festive celebration in Cornwall, take a look at our fabulous offerings…….

Expect twinkling lights, magnificent Christmas decorations, roaring fires, lit candles, decadent festive menus, live entertainment and celebrations.

Festive menus

Using the very best locally sourced ingredients our festive foodie fares are the perfect choice for those looking to celebrate, whether it be an intimate meal for two, family affair or Christmas party.

Christmas Party nights run every Friday and Saturday throughout December in both the hotel and Silks Bistro & Champagne Bar from £27.95 per person, and include a fabulous festive menu and entry to the legendary disco in the ballroom- find out more…… https://atlantichotelnewquay.co.uk/festive/christmas-parties/

Festive menus are available daily in our AA Rosette award-winning restaurant, Silks Bistro & Champagne Bar throughout December served at both lunch and evening including table decorations, sparkling drink and 3 course menu from £23.95 per person Sunday-Thursday.

Christmas Day Luncheon

Enjoy a five-course traditional lunch with all of the trimmings in our Sea View Chandelier Dining Room, served between 12.30pm-3pm at the price of £85pp and children under 8 years £35.00pp, locals can sit back, relax and be waited on with simply stunning festive food and drink, whilst enjoying Christmas Day with their family in opulent surroundings, followed by giant board games in the bar and plenty of festive cheer.

Atlantic Hotel Christmas Day Lunch Menu Sample 2018

Christmas Day Luncheon is also served in our AA Rosette Restaurant, Silks Bistro & Champagne Bar please view further details https://atlantichotelnewquay.co.uk/festive/christmas-silks/

Christmas & New Year Breaks

Our sell-out Christmas and New Year breaks include a packed itinerary, lavish festive meals, live entertainment, luxury leisure facilities and stunning sea view bedrooms, learn more about our Christmas and New Year Breaks here https://atlantichotelnewquay.co.uk/festive/christmas-new-year-newquay/

New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve we will be hosting our sparkling New Year’s Eve, a champagne reception followed by a sell-out black tie James Bond 5 course dinner and dance with live entertainment and casino tables, and at midnight we are in the prime position to watch the firework display over Newquay Harbour. Tickets are £85pp and early booking is essential, make sure you reserve your table at Cornwall’s most stylish New Year’s party.

If you would like any further information, please give our friendly reservations team a call on 01637 872244 or email events@atlantichotelnewquay.co.uk and discuss how the Atlantic Hotel can make your Christmas special.