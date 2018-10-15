Featured

Whether you are looking for a Cornwall office party, family get-together or a pre-Christmas celebration with friends, Sands Resort Hotel is the place to be this festive season. With the brilliant Cornish party band, The Qwest, new for 2018, and a truly tasty Christmas dinner menu, your party will be a real Christmas cracker.

Christmas Dinner Party

Get ready to dance and dine with Sands Resort Hotel’s fantastic Christmas Dinner Parties. Settle down to a delicious three-course meal with your friends or colleagues before party band The Qwest invite you to put on those dancing shoes as they provide the soundtrack to one of the best nights out of the year.

Party nights including live music can be booked Thursdays to Sundays from 29th November until 22nd December. Christmas dinner parties can be booked for £26.95 per person or £30 per person on Fridays and Saturdays.

Festive Vintage Tea Party

Join your friends for a delightful Festive Vintage Tea Party including a relaxing spa treatment, use of the pool and steam room and followed by a 40s style Christmas afternoon tea with cakes, scones, sandwiches, tea and a glass of mulled wine. The festive vintage tea parties are £60 per person including a spa treatment and use of the pool or £30 per person for the Christmas Vintage Afternoon Tea only.

Meeting Room & Lunch

Want to combine your Christmas Get-together with a team meeting? Book a conference room in the morning and enjoy a 3-course Christmas lunch afterwards for £30 per person. Contact the hotel to discuss your requirements for a tailor-made package.

Stay overnight

If you’re looking for the ideal treat for your staff or friends, then a Cornish Pre-Christmas break is just the ticket. The overnight stay includes a delicious buffet breakfast and if you stay on a Friday or Saturday you can use all the hotel facilities on the next day too. Overnight stays with breakfast start from £45 per person in a double/twin room or from £49 per person in a single room.

Sands Resort Hotel is based in Porth, near Newquay. For further information visit www.sandsresort.co.uk, send an email to the event team leeanne@sandsresort.co.uk or call the hotel on 01637 872864.