Perfectly positioned overlooking Porthminster Beach, St Ives Harbour Hotel & Spa offers a fantastic location for your Christmas celebrations.
With incredible views across Porthminster Beach, HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace provides a wonderful dining experience for Christmas parties or dining with friends and family.
Whether you’re looking to organise a spectacular Christmas party for colleagues, a festive night out for friends or a celebratory feast with loved ones, we’ve got the perfect party package for you.
From light bites, afternoon tea to lunches and dinners our delicious menus have a variety of menus to suit your event.
Christmas Parties
Lunch from £25 per person
3 course meal and party crackers
Dinner from £29 per person
3 course meal, entertainment and a DJ until 1am!
Christmas Party Afternoon Tea Menu
Full Afternoon tea with Mulled Wine from £20 per person
Contact stives.events@harbourhotels.co.uk or call 01736 795221 to book.
Escape this Christmas to Harbour Hotels
Leave the organising to us and give yourself a hassle-free Christmas hotel break. Here at Harbour Hotels we know exactly how to make Christmas breaks or New Year get away sparkle. From a romantic escape for just the two of you, or a Christmas party with all the whole family featuring all the trimmings, we’ve got it covered.
Contact stives@harbourhotels.co.uk or call 01736 795221 to book.