Christmas at Raze the Roof

Raze the Roof has been running Christmas staff and team parties for the past 10 years for some of the most well-known companies and businesses in Cornwall, many of which rebook year after year. Take the opportunity now to experience this fabulous ‘thank you’ to your team this year!

Raze the Roof offers this unique Christmas night out with access to the mega play frame and unlimited laser tag games, mega sound system & blue laser light show. And if that’s not enough add some crazy games as extras including sumo wrestling, rodeo bull and bungee run.

Send us your favourite music/artist/tracks and we can put together a play list ready for the night.

Buffets both hot and cold are available from our kitchen. Our chef is happy to create a bespoke platter for you and with prices beginning at £7 per person offering great value too.

Our fully stocked bar includes draft and bottled beer along with a wide choice of spirits.

Available any on any night: 7.30pm to 11.30pm £350 for up to 40 guests. For 41 guests and over £400.

Call one of helpful party planners on 01326 377481 or info@razetheroof.co.uk