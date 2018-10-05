Audio: Angels Talking, Marcus Kern

Marcus Kern is one of the founders of CFT Group – otherwise known as Duesday – which offers “bill management made easy” at duesday.com

Marcus started off with an issue that affects us all – how to manage our money better – and has solved it by using conventional technology in a new way, rather than with a radical shift. A consistent focus on the benefits for clients, rather than fixation to the allure of shiny new ideas, means that the company is firmly on track to achieve something remarkable.

If you want a model of how to disrupt FinTech – or indeed any sector – without upsetting investors or clients, then you’ll particularly enjoy this episode.

