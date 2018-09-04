Video: What can Skills Hub do for you?

The Skills Hub can help you nurture the talent of your team to make your business thrive. It will get beneath the skin of your company to uncover the skills you need – now and in the future – and introduce you to training to get results.

From digital marketing and IT to finance and leadership, as well as apprenticeships and funded training opportunities, they’re your free, independent and impartial skills experts.

Watch this film to find out what the Skills Hub can do for your business and visit www.ciosskillshub.com for more info.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is part funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funded by Cornwall Council and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.