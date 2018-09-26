Cost of the Accidental Manager

FEATURED CONTENT

British companies are not investing in their leaders and managers and it’s costing the economy billions…

£84 billion to be precise, states Petra Wilton, director of strategy and external affairs at CMI (Chartered Management Institute). Wilton believes that Britain cannot expect to be a globally competitive economic power and thrive post-Brexit without addressing the country’s productivity crisis.

“Poor management is costing the British economy billions and is a weight around the neck of UK Plc, preventing it from being a ‘globally competitive economic power,” says Wilton.

She continues: “If we want to transform the UK into a globally competitive economic power capable of thriving post-Brexit, we must invest heavily in the main cause of our productivity crisis – poor management and leadership.”

A large contributing factor to this crisis is the plague of ‘Accidental Managers’ in UK business who have never received formal management training. Four out of every five managers in the UK are thought to be untrained (2.4 million bosses), largely due to the fact that only one in every five companies invest in training their managers (CMI 2017).

Readers would be forgiven for thinking this lack of productivity alone is just cause for a change in approach, but when you consider that recent research from IIP (Investors In People) discovered almost half (47%) of the UK’s workforce will be seeking alternative employment in 2018 at a cost of £340bn, and poor management cited as a top reason to move on, it really is a no brainer.

IIP CEO Paul Devoy comments: “Research suggests that employee disengagement costs the UK economy £340 billion annually, bad leadership is eroding UK productivity. With 49% of workers citing poor management as the main reason they’re considering looking for a new job, management strategies must evolve to meet the demands of employees if organisations are to retain staff.”

How can Truro and Penwith College Business help?

Fortunately for Cornish employers help is at hand with Truro and Penwith College Business recognised as an ILM (Institute of Leadership and Management) Approved Centre. The ILM sets the highest benchmarks for leadership and management performance, providing well respected qualifications for Leaders and Managers all over the world (LINK). As with all of our courses ILM courses can be incorporated into a bespoke traning package to suit the needs of your business, contact us for more information:

For the Accidental Manager the College offers:

Further ILM courses for career progression

Leadership and Team Skills ILM – Level 2 Award

Who is the course for?

This is ideal for individuals new to management or supervisor roles or those aspiring to these roles who need training to boost their confidence and give them ideas and strategies to deal with the people management challenges they will face. This also helps staff understand the responsibilities they take on when entering a management role.

Timescale and commitment

Learners will spend three days at the College’s Haven House Conference and Training Centre in Truro City Centre over six weeks.

Cost

£475

Full course description

Why ILM?

Team Leader/ Supervisor Apprenticeship Level 3

Who is the course for?

For individuals with the drive and ability to progress into higher-level management positions. This qualification takes considerable effort and energy but in return provides a solid foundation of skills and knowledge to support varied management roles. This course covers far more than just people management (although this remains a core focus). It includes HR policies and employment law, decision-making and problem solving, budget and financial management, change management, project management and strategic thinking.

Individuals need to be in a role where they have some responsibility for other people and areas of work. They must be able to make changes and decisions and implement improvement projects. They need the opportunity to manage a budget even if it is only small, project related or time limited.

Timescale and commitment

This is an in-depth course that last 18 months, individuals need to sit exams, complete work based assignments and demonstrate that they are performing the required skills within their role to a high standard. As part of the apprenticeship individuals must show that they are spending regular time on self-development, the ideal way to do this is to undertake business improvement projects. These drive efficiencies and improvements while providing ideal opportunities for reflection, learning and development.

Cost

£5000 for levy payers – if your salary bill is less than £3million a year you pay 10% of this fee

£166 for ILM Diploma Certification

Full course description

https://ols.mis.truro-penwith.ac.uk/WCFWebSite/Admissions/courseDetails.aspx?from=tpc&id=201000008330285

The ILM reveals that apprenticeships are available across all areas of an organisation, are an excellent way to develop leadership and management skills within a business, and are a brilliant option regardless of an employee’s age or the stage of their career.

ILM Courses with Truro and Penwith College Business

Find courses descriptions for all of the above:

